A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 4,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 161,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

