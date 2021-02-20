91,645 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,844,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $15,141,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $8,983,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 19,618,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,801,070. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.24. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

