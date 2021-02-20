87,044 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,044 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 285,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

APPS opened at $84.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

