$87.57 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $87.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.80 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $74.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $365.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $366.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $401.68 million, with estimates ranging from $389.01 million to $409.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $110.42. 162,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,827. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

