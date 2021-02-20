800 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.24.

LIN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.88. 1,962,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

