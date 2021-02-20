$80.72 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post $80.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.93 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $90.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $332.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $309.07 million, with estimates ranging from $306.10 million to $312.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,226,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after acquiring an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 417,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $58.12. 103,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,716. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.