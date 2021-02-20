7,681 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

