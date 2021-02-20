732,500 Shares in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,557,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.05% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

LUNG stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

