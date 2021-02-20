$711.66 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $711.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $699.55 million and the highest is $723.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAE.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

PAE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,729. The stock has a market cap of $821.00 million, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PAE has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PAE by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

