$67.94 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $67.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.96 million and the highest is $69.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $69.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $275.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.29 million to $278.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.32 million, with estimates ranging from $283.63 million to $294.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

CPSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $43,529.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $254,399 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth $225,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 119.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

