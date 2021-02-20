$649.92 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $649.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $652.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.50 million. Match Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,325 shares of company stock worth $17,682,696 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 2,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.