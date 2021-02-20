$6.22 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to announce $6.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.40 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 billion to $26.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $26.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of KHC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 14,349,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,197. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

