$575.85 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will post $575.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.10 million and the lowest is $558.30 million. MRC Global posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MRC Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 27.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $44,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth $1,684,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 822,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

