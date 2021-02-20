$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post $538.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.00 million and the lowest is $528.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $729.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 444,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,676. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

