$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.27 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $209.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

