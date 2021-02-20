4,579 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $890,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 99,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.