$45.64 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce sales of $45.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.48 million and the lowest is $44.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $191.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.54 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 55,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.