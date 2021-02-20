3,390 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,413,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.98. The firm has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.