$326.41 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $326.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $330.60 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $249.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.45.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 833.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth $342,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.63.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

