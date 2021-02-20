$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD traded up $9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.69. The company had a trading volume of 200,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,870. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.91. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

