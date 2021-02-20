$3.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report earnings of $3.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.94. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $15.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.67.

CACI International stock opened at $235.10 on Monday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $286.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $16,120,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in CACI International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

