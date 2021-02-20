$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.13 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

FOXA traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.78. 4,866,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,429. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in FOX by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

