$290.59 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report sales of $290.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.67 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $292.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

OSIS traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.65. 99,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $98.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

