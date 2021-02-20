$265.10 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $265.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.60 million to $283.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NEP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

