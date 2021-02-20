$255.50 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will report sales of $255.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $237.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $925.49 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 356,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

