$243.49 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post sales of $243.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.98 million and the highest is $246.50 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $216.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

JACK stock opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

