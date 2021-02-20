2,379 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 753,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 50,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Zynga by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $9,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,088,524.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,829.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,726,575 shares of company stock worth $27,498,970. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

