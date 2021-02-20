$217.70 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post sales of $217.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.40 million and the lowest is $209.00 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $559.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. 1,306,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.