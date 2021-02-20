$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $129.67. 458,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.