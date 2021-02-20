$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will post sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Trane Technologies reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full-year sales of $13.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

TT traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. 917,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,243. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

