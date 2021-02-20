-$2.42 EPS Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.91). Cedar Fair reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,557.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of ($11.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.09) to ($10.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $7,908,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

