$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.29 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.
On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.47 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.
Shares of HTGM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. 104,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
About HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
