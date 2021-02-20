$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce sales of $2.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.29 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $4.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $8.47 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. 104,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,705. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

