$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.49.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.50. 3,220,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

