$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after acquiring an additional 351,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.78. 765,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,413. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

