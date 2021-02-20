$197.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post sales of $197.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $766.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 112,048 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.34. 298,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,581. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.04.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.