1,826 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

