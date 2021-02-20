17,602 Shares in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Purchased by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Separately, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Sports Entertainment Acquisition alerts:

Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.