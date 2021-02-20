1,547 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,665.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,044,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,697,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,484,000 after purchasing an additional 487,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,165 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 277,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 184,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 490,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $32.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

