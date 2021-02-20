1,450 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.42. 1,849,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.18 and its 200-day moving average is $366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $434.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.