14,472 Shares in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

LOCO opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

