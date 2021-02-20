1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €27.00 by Independent Research

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.51 ($31.19).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €24.24 ($28.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €20.98 and its 200-day moving average is €20.98. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

