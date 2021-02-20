1,215 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.59. 14,718,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,663,322. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

