$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report sales of $12.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20,650%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $22.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $24.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,341,090.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,175,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,620,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $628,808.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,896 shares of company stock worth $4,934,142. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.51. 1,039,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,944. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

