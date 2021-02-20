$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post sales of $117.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $119.70 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of HALL stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 186,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,279. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.