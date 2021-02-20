11,322 Shares in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $49.48 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

