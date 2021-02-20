$1.70 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. DermTech reported sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $5.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $5.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.37 million, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $14.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DermTech.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,458.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,755,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DermTech by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMTK traded up $10.51 on Friday, hitting $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

