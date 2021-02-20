$1.28 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.64. Trinseo posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,740. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Trinseo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trinseo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinseo (TSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.