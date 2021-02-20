$1.28 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.64. Trinseo posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.
In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,740. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Trinseo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trinseo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trinseo stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $62.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.
About Trinseo
Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
