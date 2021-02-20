$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,815,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 633,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,523. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

