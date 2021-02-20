$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FMC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in FMC by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $105.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

