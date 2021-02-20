$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 1,191,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $27.04.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.